Middle Georgia reacts to new CDC mask recommendation

"Your options are either you get the vaccine or you're going to get COVID."

Local reaction to new CDC Recommendations Mask CDC Recommendations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The CDC announced Tuesday that people who are fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask indoors.

The CDC also say all school systems should recommend those who are vaccinated continue to wear a mask.

We spoke with Coliseum Medical Centers Infectious Disease Specialist Jennifer Hoffman.

“Your options are either you get the vaccine or you’re going to get COVID,” Hoffman said.

According to Hoffman, cases continue to increase due to those who are not vaccinated. She says the new delta variant is highly contagious and can spread within seconds. Hoffman adds those who have been vaccinated are less likely to end up in the hospital.

Resident Cheryl Harpe says she thinks it’s still a good idea to wear a mask, despite already receiving the vaccine.

“We don’t know who all have not been vaccinated, but by us being vaccinated it’s a good thing,” Harpe said.

Pentecostal Temple in Macon says its safety protocols include sanitizing, social distancing and wearing a mask.

If you arrive and don’t have a mask, Pastor Larry Dunning says they will provide one for you.

“We want to protect our church and our guests,” Pastor Dunning said.

Coliseum Medical Centers will continue monitoring cases and enforcing masks indoors.