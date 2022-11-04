Middle Georgia Orthopaedics offers urgent care

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia Orthopaedics is now offering urgent care services for people when they pull a muscle or break a bone.

Dr. Scott Malone says going to an emergency room for those types of injuries can take hours, while they can treat it in 30 minutes to an hour at their clinic.

Dr. Malone says they’re hoping to add convenience for anyone who injures a muscle or bone.

“You have another option versus sitting in the emergency rooms waiting for hours to be seen when it’s something that can be handled, triaged in an urgent care or outpatient type setting and you can get it handled a lot quicker. It’s just much more efficient,” Dr. Malone explained.

The urgent care hours are offered at their clinics in Warner Robins and Perry, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointment is needed.