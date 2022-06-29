Middle Georgia mothers protest for their breastfeeding rights

Several middle Georgia mothers are expressing concerns over their right to breastfeed in public following an incident at Southern Pines Water Park this month.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several middle Georgia mothers are expressing concerns over their right to breastfeed in public.

The mothers hosted a ‘Nurse-In’ protest in front of Southern Pines Water Park after an incident that happened on June 20.

Macy Price says it was her first time taking her children to the water park. She said it was supposed to be a fun day but turned out to be an uncomfortable one.

“Someone called us to the ladder and asked if we had been breastfeeding out here,” she said. “My sister said,’ Yeah,’ and he said, ‘You all can’t breastfeed out here without a cover.”

Price took to Facebook about the incident. That’s when several mothers shared similar concerns.

It ultimately led to the ‘Nurse-In’ protest.

Price says the situation is no longer about the park.

“It’s not about bashing anyone or pointing fingers at anyone,” she said. “It’s about as a whole group of people, why isn’t this more normalized?”

We reached out to the city for a comment, and officials pointed us to the parks and recreation department.

Price says she asked the employee for a specific location to nurse her child, and was told there wasn’t one.

When we asked for the location, officials directed us to a station outside of the water park.

Curtis Coates III, the Program Director for the park, tells us there’s a breastfeeding policy in place.

According to Coates, the park will provide mothers a nursing location upon request.

“Southern Pines has no ill will against mothers that want to nurse,” Coates said. “The only thing that we ask is just not to do it in the water, because that does conflict with health department codes.”

Coates says several mothers have nursed at the park in the past.

“We’ve always had a nursing mom in the past,” Coates said. “And it’s never been a problem or an issue.”

Price hopes the park will make the nursing station more visible to nursing moms.

She is now part of a Facebook group known as ‘Middle Georgia Nurse-In.” The group’s goal is to educate mothers on their breastfeeding rights.