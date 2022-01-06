Middle Georgia man pleads guilty to firearms charge, faces up to 10 years in prison

MACON, Georgia — A Middle Georgia man found to illegally possess multiple weapons on two separate occasions while wanted for an aggravated assault case in Monroe County has pled guilty to a firearms charge.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 28 year-old Scott Rusmisel of Juliette, Georgia is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release and a $250,000. The sentencing is scheduled for April 6th.

Court documents say Rusmisel’s vehicle was stopped for a tag violation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s office in August of 2019 when the deputy saw Rusmisel wearing a large knife with a black handgun in plain view. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a second knife in Rusmisel’s pocket and 4 other weapons: a .357 magnum caliber revolver, two 12-gauge shotguns, and a 7.62 mm rifle– all of which he admitted were his.

A later incident in 2020 led to Rusmisel being detained on a warrant for aggravated assault by the Monroe County sheriff’s office, where he was carrying a pistol in his back pocket at the time of arrest. Five more weapons were seized, two of which were not registered to him. Rusmisel was also previously convicted in Michigan for a second degree home invasion, making it illegal for him to possess firearms as a convicted felon.

This case was investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).