Middle Georgia high school girls soccer teams fall short of Final Four

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA Elite Eight kicked off tonight, and the only Middle Georgia high school to host a game was ACE.

ACE hosted Towns County in the 1A Public Bracket.

The first half did not have much action as ACE took four shots while Towns County took zero.

The second half was much better as both teams had good looks at scoring, but both remained scoreless with less than two minutes remaining.

Then with 80 seconds left in regulation, Towns County scores on a header to take a 1-0 lead and ultimately upset ACE as they head to the GHSA 1A Public Final Four.

The two other Middle Georgia teams in the Elite Eight also failed to make the Final Four.

Stratford Academy fell to Athens Academy 8-2, while Mary Persons lost to Greater Atlanta Christian.

The GHSA boys soccer Elite Eight takes place tomorrow.