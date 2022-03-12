Middle Georgia healthcare workers celebrated with parade of lights as second year of pandemic comes to close

Atrium Health Navicent Parade of Lights Atrium Health Navicent

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent healthcare workers were celebrated across Middle Georgia on Friday.

Friday marked the close of the second year of the pandemic.

First responders held a parade of lights for healthcare workers in Baldwin and Peach Counties, as well as Macon-Bibb.

“This last time we saw very few ICU admissions here and very few deaths,” healthcare worker Elizabeth Fuqua said. “So that’s a huge win, so it is a celebration.”

Fuqua is the Chief Nursing Officer at Atrium Health Baldwin and has been in the nursing field for 11 years.

She says nothing could have prepared her for what was to come at the start of the pandemic.

“I took care of Covid-19 patients at the bedside, and I had Covid-19,” she said. “I don’t think it’s untouched any of us. Everyone knows someone in their family structure or that they work with that’s suffered with Covid-19.”

Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young says they wanted to show their appreciation through the parade.

“They gave up their time away from their family just to help someone else out, and that’s a blessing all by itself,” he said. “To me personally, I thank the hospital, I thank all the first responders and just thank the community just rallying together as one unit.”