Middle Georgia health officials urge sun safety this summer to mitigate skin cancer risk

As summer temperatures rise, health officials from Community Health Works and Piedmont Medical Center urge Middle Georgia residents to protect their skin from excessive sun exposure and tanning beds, both of which can significantly increase the risk of skin cancer.

“In moderation, a little bit is good, that is how you get your vitamin D,” Shelby Ryals with Community Health Works said. “However, once you start getting sunburns, getting an excess, that causes damage to our skin.”

Christine Wright of Piedmont Medical Center says protection is important for people of all skin tones. “It affects people of all skin tones, and those of darker complexion, it can affect those too, so nobody is eliminated unfortunately from this.”

Health officials recommend regular use of sunscreen and vigilant monitoring for skin changes. If irregularities are discovered, they advise immediate consultation with a doctor.

The increased risk of skin cancer from sunburns and tanning beds is a serious health concern and should not be overlooked this summer season.