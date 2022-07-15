Middle Georgia firearms course teaching educators about gun safety

School districts are preparing to welcome teachers and students back into the classroom next month as the tragedy of the Uvalde, Texas shooting still weighs heavy on the hearts of teachers everywhere.

Gun Safety

A Dublin woman has decided to expand discounted gun courses to teachers.

Tori Rogers took it upon herself to educate teachers about using a gun using her “Middle Georgia Female Firearms Training” course.

“It’s always better to have a plan and not need it than need it and not have it,” she said. “It’s a tool in your tool box, and knowledge is power.”

Stacey Schumans believes teachers in her local school district should be armed.

“Our children are our family when we’re at school, so we need to be able to protect them and our co-workers,” she said.

During the past month, Rogers has taught more than 30 female teachers across middle Georgia. She says they’ve all asked the same questions.

“Why is my school board not doing what Laurens County is doing?” and “Why are we not on board with protecting our kids?”

The Laurens County School District currently allows employees who can legally carry a gun, to do so on school property. They must have training and approval from the Superintendent before carring a concealed weapon.

Rogers says aside from teaching the basics of using a gun, her hope is those who take the course will voice their opinion on school safety.

“Some of them want to get their school boards on board as well, and it’s kind of like you have to have the knowledge before you can really be a true voice,” she said.

Pam Carter, who’s been a teacher for 26 years ,says she decided to take the course to ensure she knows how to use a gun in any emergency.

“This has helped me a lot today, because I have always been scared of guns and scared to shoot guns,” she said. “Coming here today, I’ve realized that I can do it. Our children, students, we need to take care of them.”

Carter says her school district has safety measures in place, but she feels more needs to be done.

You can sign up for courses here.