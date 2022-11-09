Middle Georgia EMAs preparing for potential Nicole impact

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia is preparing for the potential impact of Tropical Storm Nicole as it approaches the Florida coast.

Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins says he’s met with his team to talk about the possible impacts of Nicole and that he’s also had briefings with the National Weather Service.

“We’re making sure that we’re in contact with our emergency support function team,” he said. “That spans everybody from our county departments to community partners like the American Red Cross or our hospital system.”

According to Hawkins, Middle Georgia is expected to see rain and strong winds.

That’s why Houston County EMA Director Christopher Stoner says it’s important to make sure your home is prepared for any possible impact.

“Trampolines, trash cans, lawn furniture, deck furniture, things like that, that may be picked up or thrown, try to secure those items as best as you can,” he said. “Put them in the garage or make sure that they’re strapped down.”

Stoner says in case of strong winds, you should cut down hanging tree branches.

Power crews are also getting ready for possible power outages.

“Biggest thing is making sure everyone is monitoring and staying alert,” Stoner said.

Macon-Bibb EMA officials says it’s important to have your three-step process ready, which includes having an emergency plan and emergency kit in place as well as staying informed.