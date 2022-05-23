Middle Georgia doctor reacts to FDA’s approval of Covid-19 booster shots for children 5-11

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The FDA recently approved the Pfizer Covid vaccine booster for children ages 5 to 11.



People who receive an initial vaccine and booster are 90% immune to to Covid, according to Chief Clinical Officer for Atrium Health Navicent, Dr. Sandy Duke.

Dr. Duke says he’s confident in the vaccine.

“We know that it’s safe,” he said. “We’ve given millions of shots to adults and children safely, and what we see now is those that are in the hospital, those that are having effects from Covid, it’s clearly a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

According to Dr. Duke, children can receive their booster as soon as five months after receiving their initial shot.

Children may feel side effects after receiving the booster, including soreness and fatigue.

You can call your child’s pediatrician to see if they have the Covid booster available.