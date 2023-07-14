Middle Georgia Composite Mountain Bike Team welcomes students for 2023 season

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Middle Georgia Composite Mountain Bike Team is inviting middle and high school students (rising 6th through 12th graders) to join their ranks for the 2023 Georgia Cycling Association season.

The team, one of the most diverse in the league and national award winners, is extending an invitation to any child — public, private, or homeschool students in the region — to become part of their family ahead of the start of the season in September.

Registration opened on April 3. Those interested can still sign up.

A practice will be held this Saturday, July 15, at 9 a.m. at the Pig Trails, located at 4730 N. Mumford Road in Macon.

“Join us this Saturday,” a team Facebook post stated on Thursday. “You can find out more information about the team and if you are registered, we will have practice.”

The team, led by head coach Fred Simonelli and team director Charise Merriweather, can provide loaner mountain bikes, scholarship assistance and more, according to a flyer advertising Saturday’s practice.

The team says it offers benefits including experienced coaches, team-building activities and a bike shop.

For more information, contact Charise Stephens-Merriweather at (478) 747-7920 or via email at ucreatemacon@gmail.com.