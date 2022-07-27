Middle Georgia Community Food Bank stepping up to meet needs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgians have recently gone through a pandemic and are now going through record inflation, and many families are feeling the financial sting.

Programs like the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank help ease that burden.

Located in Macon, the Food Bank distributes food to different nonprofit organizations across 24 counties, all in the hopes of helping provide food to families in need.

Kathy McCollum, the president and CEO of the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, explains the different kinds of groups they work with.

“We have over 170 partner agencies that distribute food from our warehouse to people in need,” she said. “Those agencies range from things like food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters to groups like backpack agencies who pack food in bags and bring them to schools.”

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, which started in 1981, now has 21 employees. Funding, received via donations, helps to keep the building running, pay employees, buy fuel and purchase food if needed. Most of the food is brought in from donations to the Food Bank’s warehouse.

The donations range from non-perishables like canned goods to fresh produce and meats, which are stored in the freezer section of the warehouse.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank has noticed a greater demand for food since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic in 2020.

“There was a big increase in people seeking help when the pandemic started, and we really haven’t seen that go down a lot,” McCollum said. “There are still people that for whatever reason still need assistance and people who were food insecure prior to the pandemic and will be for years to come for whatever reason or season they’re having in their life.”

To meet this increase in demand, the Food Bank is always looking to work with new organizations to help distribute more food. Any nonprofit group can apply to work with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. Those accepted are able to look through the online inventory and place an order for any available food supplies they need. The orders are processed in the warehouse and are loaded onto labeled pallets and stored on shelves. When the group that requested the pallet is ready to get it, the pallets can be removed by forklift and taken to the delivery vehicles.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank operates five days a week and has recently started accepting volunteers again. If you’re interested in volunteering or looking for one of their food distribution partners, you can check out their website here.