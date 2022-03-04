Middle Georgia business owner announces candidacy for Houston County commissioner

Shane Gottwals, owner of Gottwals Books, has announced his candidacy for Houston County Commissioner District 2.

Shane Gottwals

He made the announcement at the Houston County annex building Thursday. The middle Georgia businessman says he wants to make Houston County an attractive place to live, work and worship.

Gottwals says he thinks Houston County is in a good space and he wants to help build on what’s already there.

“The idea is let’s keep our county employees with us, let’s keep our churches growing, lets keep our business growing, let’s work with the development authority,” he said. “Let’s make sure we are very attractive for new business and for existing business, but that’s at the core what I’m all about.”