Mid and upper 90s return Wednesday





It was another hot July day in Middle Georgia, but the hottest days of the week are still to come.

High pressure will help us warm into the mid and upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

To go with this intense heat, we will also see high humidity well into the weekend.

Heat index or “feels like” temps will be warming into the 100s through Saturday.

The weather will remain relatively stagnant for the next couple of days as a stationary boundary, the focus for rainfall, stays well to our north.

Wednesday and Thursday should be mostly dry for the region with only a few isolated showers possible.



By Friday the boundary to our north will begin to push south, bringing the return of more widespread shower activity.

Highs heading into the weekend will be staying warm, in the mid 90s.



Not much changes in the forecast for next week as the kids head back to school.

The heat will be continuing with scattered showers each afternoon.