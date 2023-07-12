Mid-90s return for the rest of the week



Although we saw a few showers across Middle Georgia this afternoon, most of us stayed dry and warm.

Overnight, skies will stay partly cloudy and lows will fall into the low 70s.

Wednesday will bring another warm-up to the area with highs back in the mid-90s.

Isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening.



Tomorrow will also bring us our lowest humidity of the week.

By Thursday our humidity will be increasing, with oppressive humidity by the weekend.



Along with the increase in humidity Thursday, our rain chances will also start to increase.

Highs will once again stay in the mid-90s, with lows in the mid-70s.



Heavier rain and more widespread showers will return to the area by the end of the week.

A few storms could be strong, but organized severe weather is not expected.



Our summer weather pattern will be continuing into the weekend and the start of next week.

Right now there are signs drier weather could be on the way later next week.