MGRL offers resources for students

Services include study rooms, computer labs, and 24-hour WiFi access.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— With some school districts switching to virtual or asynchronous learning, the Middle Georgia Regional Library wants to remind you they’re available to help.

You don’t have to have a library card to use the services. Right now, they’re offering guest passes for people needing to use the library.

We spoke with Samantha Wilcox, the library’s Head of Reference about the services they offer.

“Some students don’t have access to a good, quality internet access. So being a place to provide that is one of the great services that the library has for students and adults looking for careers,” said Wilcox.

You can check the hours for your local library on their website.

If you want to get a library card, just take a valid form of I.D. You’ll also need proof of your current address if it’s not on your I.D.