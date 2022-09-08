MGRL celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month

The Middle Georgia Regional Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –

According to Director of Libraries for the Middle Georgia Regional Library, Jennifer Lautzenheiser, only 42% of people across the system’s seven-county area have a library card.

Lautzenheiser wants everyone to realize the library card gives people access to more than just books.

“We have makerspaces, 3D printers, those types of things especially young people are starting to really explore technology as problem solvers,” she said. “We also have check out a librarian and technology classes in many of libraries that help people overcome barriers.”

To sign up for your library card, you need your state ID.

If your residential address differs from the one on your ID, you’ll need a bill with the correct address on it.

