MGA sets record for number of graduates

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — It’s graduation time for seniors at Middle Georgia State University.

A record number of students are walking the stage. A total of 800 of them are expected to graduate this year.

The university is making graduation a little more special because this year by allowing students to sit with three family members during the ceremony in pod seating arrangement.

Ember Bentley, the Chief of Staff at the university, says several factors contribute to the rate of graduates.

“Georgia is growing by leaps and bounds,” she said. “There’s opportunities that are abundant. We’ve been able to align a lot of our course work and our graduate and programs to the work force. Being able to really drive that narrative and keep those students working here in Georgia, I think there’s tremendous opportunity.”

The first round of graduates took crossed the stage Wednesday and the final group will graduate on Thursday.