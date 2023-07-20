MGA receives $1.2M grant from Peyton Anderson Foundation to develop Center for Middle Georgia Studies

MGA faculty members and graduate assistants will be assigned to specific projects within the center, generating a collaborative and immersive working environment.

“It’s a hub of knowledge,” Provost Dr. David Jenks said. “Bringing together the community, the stakeholders, with the experts we have on campus, and being able to create a unit that will actually perpetuate the work that we do to help alleviate some of the major problems we have in the Macon-Bibb area.”

According to an MGA news release, the center will provide region-wide simulation training for healthcare professionals, develop health and wellness programs for patients with specific conditions and offer necessary support to their families. It will also work to meet emerging workforce needs in areas including cybersecurity, aviation and the novel Advanced Battle Management System mission at Robins Air Force Base.

Based at the MGA Macon campus library, the center is expected to be fully operational by January.