MGA honors Veterans with special ceremony

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, people across the country celebrate veterans.

Macon, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia State University continued a Veterans Day tradition, by honoring the men and women who’ve fought for our country.

For Kevin Gunerman, Veterans Day means so much more.

“My father was in the army, I grew up in the army. So I was going to go into one of the services,” he said.

As a veteran, Gunerman says the ceremony held at Coleman hill was special to him.

“It reminds me of why it is great to serve your country. Not that we ever look for any kind adulations. We’re just doing our jobs. But to be able to look back on your life and say I made a difference,” added Gunerman.

President of Middle Georgia State University, Christopher Blake, says the ceremony is just a token of their appreciation for all that veterans have done and continue to do.

“I feel very honored, very touched and moved,” he said. “I hope that they leave knowing how much they are appreciated as are our current men and women in uniform.”

The ceremony on Coleman Hill was held in front of a World War I Memorial, bringing together veterans for a moment of silence and a wreath laying. Veterans also received a challenge coin.

Blake hopes the community will take some time to thank a veteran when they see one.

“The story of our veterans tells us that we can all contribute to service.”

MGA says it will continue to host the ceremony every year.