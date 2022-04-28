Mercer women’s lacrosse team claims the Big South Conference regular-season title

Mercer has only one non-top 25 loss on the season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer women’s lacrosse team played their final game of the regular season against Campbell University at home.

As usual, the Bears scored early, capitalizing in the first minute of play; however, Campbell answered each of Mercer’s first three goals of the period.

After being tied 3-3, the Bears scored eight consecutive goals, taking an 11-3 lead. From that point on, for every two goals Mercer scored, Campbell would score one, and the Bears went on to win 18-8.

With this victory, the Bears are 12-4, with an 8-1 Big South Conference record, and earn the one seed for the conference tournament and the regular-season title.

The only non-top 25 loss the Bears have was against High Point, who is also 8-1 in conference play.

The Big South Women’s Lacrosse Tournament begins April 30, but Mercer won’t be in action until May 6 as they have a first-round bye.