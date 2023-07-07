Mercer women’s lacrosse program’s all-time leading scorer going pro

After playing a crucial role in leading the Mercer Bears to three conference tournament titles and NCAA national tournament appearances, Hailey Rhatigan sought a new challenge, leading her to join one of the most prestigious lacrosse programs in the country: Northwestern University.

“Just coming from Mercer and just the impact that I was able to make there, I think that kind of just prepared me for all the ups and downs that I faced at Northwestern,” Rhatigan siad.

During her lone season as a Wildcat, Rhatigan made significant contributions to the team’s success, finishing as the second-highest scorer and playing a crucial role in securing a national championship.

“It was just absolutely an experience I think that I will always remember for the rest of my life,” she said. “I’ve kind of been dreaming about something like this ever since I started playing lacrosse.”

Having accomplished nearly everything at the collegiate level, Rhatigan is now taking her talents to the professional realm.

“Many of the top players in the country came to Athletes Unlimited, so it’s really exciting too that I think I’m just going to take another step in improving my game,” she said.

Hailey is joining Athletes Unlimited, a league with distinctive rules that offer athletes the chance to compete individually and earn points, diverging from the traditional team-based approach found in other leagues.

“I think it just brings a different level of competitiveness that I’ve never really experienced, but I’m really, really pumped about that,” she said.

Since its foundation in 2020, Athletes Unlimited has revolutionized the sports landscape by empowering female athletes with unprecedented control and influence through its player-driven model.

“Honestly, what I think is really cool about it is it’s kind of just player based,” Rhatigan said. “There’s really no coaches, so it’s a player-driven league. It’s a range of scoring innovations that brings athletes and fans a different experience.”

Athletes Unlimited also includes leagues for basketball, volleyball and softball. Plus, the competitions will be streaming on the ESPN networks and ESPN+.