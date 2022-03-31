Mercer women’s lacrosse falls to #10 Florida in the final non-conference game

Bears' losses all come against top-25 teams

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer women’s lacrosse team took on the 10th ranked University of Florida in the final non-conference game of the season.

Less than a minute into the game, the Bears scored first as Lyndsey Lewis put one in off of a free position shot.

Florida would quickly answer with their own goal, but 26 seconds later, Mercer scored another free position goal by Hailey Rhatigan.

Florida would reply with six consecutive goals to take a 7-2 lead five minutes into the second period. Rhatigan would try to wheel the Bears back into the game as she scored two-consecutive goals to cut the deficit to three.

But the nationally-ranked Gators would go on a 12 to one run to close out the game 19-5.

The Bears fall to 4-3 in non-conference play; however, all their losses came to top-25 opponents.

Mercer will face Radford this Saturday at 1 p.m. in their second Big South Conference game of the season.