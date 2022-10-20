Mercer women’s basketball team visits Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital

The Mercer women's basketball team took their talents off the court to visit children at the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital Thursday.

They sat outside of the hospital with several children to color, make slime and play a game of basketball.

Coach Susie Gardner says it’s important for her players to give back to the community. She says the team picked what they wanted to do for community service and that one of her seniors said they wanted to visit the children’s hospital.

“A part of my job is not just to coach Xs and Os in basketball games,” she said. “Part of my job is to get these guys when they leave Mercer to want to give back to whatever community they end up in. I think our players will leave here this afternoon realizing how blessed and lucky we are and hopefully they’ll want to continue this as they become young adults as well.”

The event was organized by the hospital’s Children’s Miracle Network Coordinator.