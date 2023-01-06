Mercer women’s basketball team falls in the conference opener to UNCG

Mercer finished its non-conference schedule 4-9, worst start since 2019.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer women’s basketball team hosted UNCG in the SoCon opener, looking to bounce back from a 4-9 start to the season.

The Bears held the lead for most of the game, but the teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 51.

UNCG quickly took a five-point lead to start the fourth, and the Bears could never close the gap, losing their first conference game of the season 72-68.

Mercer has lost four games in a row and will be back in action Saturday, visiting Western Carolina.