Mercer women’s basketball coach shares her book with Bibb County first graders

Mercer women's basketball coach Susie Gardner wrote a book with the hope of sparking a love of reading in children. Bibb County first graders will all get a copy of it.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It was Dr. Seuss who once said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

Mercer women’s basketball coach Susie Gardner wrote a book with the hope of sparking a love of reading in children.



“I want kids to want to learn to read, to love to hold their very own book, but also hopefully the book tells a message too,” Gardner said.



Gardner’s book, called One, Two, Three, Team!, follows a child named Zoey who learns the value of teamwork. Gardner says even though the book focuses on a child in a sports environment, she hopes the message will expand beyond that.

“Team sports is very critical, but not just as a sport, as a human being, as you grow and develop as a person,” she said. “No matter what you decide to do with your life, you need to be a teammate. You can’t just be selfish.”

First grade students at Hartley Elementary got to hear Coach Gardner read her book Friday and also got to take home a copy of it.

Hartley Elementary School Principal Dr. Carmalita Dillard says the theme of the book matches the school’s vision for its students.

“That’s to build proficient readers and leaders,” Dr. Dillard said. “As our students learn to read, but also as they embrace the concept of being a great team member, a great citizen, they build leadership skills.”

Coach Gardner says even though she wrote the book six years ago, it’s a dream come true to finally be able to share it with the community.

“I like the interaction, I like when they yell ‘Team!’ That tells me that they’re paying attention,” she said. “But the best part of the day was as they were walking out that door getting their very own book.”

Each first grader in the Bibb County School District will get a free copy of One, Two, Three, Team! If your child is not in first grade but you want to get them a copy of the book, you can purchase it online from the Mercer University Press website.