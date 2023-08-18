Mercer University welcomes largest freshman class

First-year students arriving on Mercer's campus for the start of the fall semester were greeted by the Mercer Movers, a group of more than 150 volunteer upperclassmen, faculty and staff who help unload and carry new students' belongings into their residence hall rooms.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University welcomed its largest freshman class in history Friday.

Move-in, which started Friday at 9 a.m., was the start of several exciting event-filled Opening Days for the new students, including:

POP-a-Palooza on Cruz Plaza, where students and their families can enjoy their favorite “pops” (popcorn, popsicles, soda pop) as they prepare for the annual Macon Pops concert in Hawkins Arena.

Bear Beginnings: First-Year Student and Family Kick-Off in Hawkins Arena, where students will hear from Mercer administrators, meet other members of the Mercer community and receive more information about what is to come during Bear Beginnings. The traditional Class of 2027 photo is happening on Cruz Plaza. A picnic and campfire parties are also part of the festivities.

The university’s annual Fall Convocation, the traditional start of the academic year, will take place Monday, August 21, at 2 p.m. in Hawkins Arena.

Bear Fair, an annual event designed to introduce the newest Mercerians to campus organizations and the Central Georgia community, from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. on the University Center intramural courts.