Mercer University starts concert season with Labor Day event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University held its annual Labor Day concert Monday afternoon.



The concert, which included pieces from Felix Mendelsshon, Florence Price and George Walker, featured students from Mercer as well as high school students from around the country.

The director of the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings says her favorite part of the concert was the community support.

“The joy that I saw on stage, the joy for music making, the joy for community being together, it makes me feel so good,” Amy Schwartz Moretti said.



This concert begins Mercer’s concert season.

The next concert at Fickling Hall will be on September 27.