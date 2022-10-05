Mercer University receives grant to help diversify teacher pipeline

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —

Thanks to a $9.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, it will be able to do that.

Mercer University leaders held a news conference Tuesday to talk about the importance of the grant and how it will help school districts in Georgia.

The three-year grant, known as “Georgia Educators Networking to Revolutionize and Transform Education,” or “Generate” for short, will benefit five school districts.

Three of those districts are in Middle Georgia, including Bibb County, Twiggs County and Dublin City Schools.

Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims says this will help create an interest in education.

“It’s going to take these individuals and other individuals, train them in the field of education and continue to diversify those individuals who are in our classrooms,” he said.

According to Dr. Sims, the Bibb County School District faces, like many districts, faces a teacher shortage. He says the district is always looking for ways to attract educators and hopes that by partnering with Mercer, the district will be able to keep future educators in Bibb County.