Mercer University receives grant to help autism patients

Mercer University wants to make sure families in rural communities get more resources for kids with autism.

Mercer University gets grant to help Autism Patients Mercer University

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer University wants to make sure families in rural communities get more resources for kids with autism.

Mercer School of Medicine in Macon and Savannah received a grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH).

$142,500 will be awarded each year for up to three years.

According to Mercer University, the funding will be used to develop education and resources to help detect autism early. It will help children as young as 1-year-old.

Sarah Rotschafer, an Assistant Professor of Neuroscience with Mercer University in Macon, says the project will involve various steps.

“We would like to have established a platform that incorporates caregivers and people with autism all throughout Georgia,” she said. “They can share credited resources with each other and provide advise and guidance to people who are new to being diagnosed.”

The goal is to help physicians in rural areas with treatment and testing.

Mercer says everything should be established within the next six months.