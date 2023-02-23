Mercer University, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta launch $200M initiative for rural pediatric healthcare

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta will provide 10 full-tuition scholarships for medical students specializing in pediatrics who commit to serving in rural Georgia for at least four years.

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University School of Medicine and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta revealed plans Wednesday to launch a $200 million initiative aimed at improving pediatric healthcare in rural Georgia.

The collaboration, made possible by funds allocated by Children’s Board of Trustees last year, will include pilot programs to enhance access to pediatric care.

As part of the initiative, Children’s will provide 10 full-tuition scholarships through a program at Mercer University School of Medicine for medical students specializing in pediatrics who commit to serving in rural Georgia for at least four years.

Gov. Brian Kemp called the state’s current lack of rural pediatricians alarming.

“Over a half a million Georgia children currently live in rural counties, and at least 24,000 babies are born each year in these places, but fewer than 200 pediatricians live and work in those same counties,” he said Wednesday.

The initiative also includes programs to support rural hospitals and pediatricians and expand mental health support.

