Mercer University baseball takes down Charleston Southern

Mercer beats Charleston Southern 10-3.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer baseball team took on Charleston Southern in their first of two-midweek matchups.

The Buccaneers began scoring in the third inning as starting pitcher Ryan Lobus tried picking off a runner at third base but ended throwing past the third baseman, and CSU got the easy run.

In the bottom of the third, the Bears answered with two runs as Colby Thomas and Treyson Hughes each hit a sac fly, taking a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fourth, CSU hit a solo home run to tie the game; however, in the fifth, the Bears reclaimed the lead as Hughes brought in his second run of the game, hitting a single to center field.

Mercer continued to tack on runs in the 6th. With two Bears on first and second with 0 outs, Antonio Brown bunts, and the throw to first goes sailing over the first baseman’s head, and the Bears would walk in one run. A wild pitch would score another Bear right after that, so two costly back-to-back mistakes from the Bucs. To end the inning, David Burke would bunt to score the inning’s third run for Mercer.

The Bears scored a run in the seventh inning as Trevor Austin singled to left field, scoring Bill Knight.

But the Bears would not let up there as they added another three runs in the eighth inning, as Hughes brought in his third run off another single, and Knight hit a two-run home run.

Mercer wins tonight 10-3.

The Bears are back in action tomorrow as they host Jacksonville State in their second-midweek matchup of the week.