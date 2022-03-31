Mercer softball defeats Florida A&M to end six-game losing streak

Katie Rearley pitched a complete game.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer softball team hosted Florida A&M looking to end their six-game losing streak.

The Bears would start hot as Annie Potter hit an RBI double, and Kylie Helm followed with an RBI single to go up 2-0 in the first inning.

Mercer adds two more runs in the fourth inning as Potter brings in her second run of the game on an RBI triple. Diamond Williams would single to center, bringing in Potter for another Bears score.

The Rattlers would stay hit-less until the fourth inning with two outs, scoring their only run in the fifth on an RBI single.

Mercer would not back off as Helm brought in two more runs on a double, followed by Williams scoring on a wild pitch.

The Bears end their six-game losing streak as they win 7-1.

Katie Rearley pitched a complete game, only allowing four hits and one run.

Mercer is 8-24 on the season and is back in action Saturday and Sunday as Samford visits for a three-game series.