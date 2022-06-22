Mercer Professor explains the Summer Solstice

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Tuesday marked the Summer Solstice. It’s the first official day of Summer, and the longest day of the year.

We spoke with Matt Marone, who is an Astronomy professor at Mercer University. He says the Solstice changes the movement of the sun.

“So you have the sun rising in the east, setting in the west but it doesn’t really rise due east and set due west, and so if you watch it over the years you may see the sun setting a little south of west.”

You can see the effects of the Summer Solstice over the next few weeks.

If you wake up before sunrise and look east, you might see a few planets.