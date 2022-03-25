Mercer organization to host fundraising event for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital

The event scheduled for Saturday, Bearathon Dance Marathon, is the biggest event of the year.

MACON, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT)— The organization known as the MU Miracle at Mercer University, hopes to reach its fundraising goal of $100,000 this weekend. MU Miracle raises money for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

Ashton Taylor is apart of the organization. She says this event helps bring people together to help the children.

“We’re trying to just raise awareness for what the children’s hospital does itself. Which is to help sick kids no matter if they can pay or not.”

If they reach their goal of $100,000 it will be the most money they’ve ever raised.

Ellen Johnson is the President and CEO of the Navicent Health Foundation. She’s thankful for the students who are behind the organization.

“They fundraise they set it up, they schedule it. We’re just there to support them in any way that we can.”

Sarika Mahajan is apart of the organization. She says Saturday’s event begins at 11 a.m. at the Cruz Plaza on campus.

“There’s plenty to do for entertainment. “We have a dance that we all learn that’s five minutes. There are games going on, we have miracle families coming and sharing their stories with us. We also honor our kids we’ve lost. We have decorations, dances and a rave,” said Mahajan.

If you can’t make it out to the event you can help by donating here.