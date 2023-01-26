Mercer men’s basketball team beats ETSU in overtime to earn third SoCon victory

Jalyn McCreary's six points in overtime propelled the Bears to a 71-67 victory.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s basketball team took over in overtime to defeat ETSU 71-67.

The Bears trailed by five at halftime but led the game for most of the second half. However, the Bears failed to make game-clinching free throws in the closing moments of regulation, and the game went to overtime.

Jalyn McCreary took over in overtime, scoring six of the Bears’ 12 points and totaling a game-high 26 points.

Mercer earned their third SoCon victory of the season and will be back in action Saturday, visiting The Citadel.