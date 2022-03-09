Mercer baseball upsets second ranked team on consecutive Tuesdays

Mercer takes down #13 Georgia Tech 5-4.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After taking down #10 Florida State 6-5 in a 10th inning walk-off last Tuesday, the Mercer baseball team upsets #13 Georgia Tech 5-4 just a week later.

The scoring began in the top of the third inning when Chandler Simpson hit a sacrifice fly to bring in one run for the Yellow Jackets.

Two innings later, Kevin Parada hit a solo home run to give Georgia Tech a 2-0 lead. However, in the bottom of the fifth, the Bears would tie the game off of a 445 feet two-run home run by Colby Thomas.

Heading into the sixth, Yellow Jacket Drew Compton hit a solo home run, but again, the Bears would answer in the bottom of the inning. This time, Mercer would take the lead 4-3 off of a two-run home run by Le Bassett.

The Bears love to make games dramatic, and with that, Beau Healy allowed a solo home run to Yellow Jacket Colin Hall to tie the game at four in the top of the ninth inning. However, in the bottom of the ninth, with a runner on second, David Burke comes in to pinch-hit and nails a single to left field, scoring the walk-off run for the Bears.

Mercer is 12-1 on the season, with two wins against top-15 opponents, and is top four in the nation in home runs. Mercer is likely to receive several top-25 votes in next week’s poll.

The Bears look to continue their hot start as they host a three-game series against Saint Peters beginning on Friday, March 11.