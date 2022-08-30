Mercer art exhibit addresses environmental crisis

Paintings featured in the Storm Songs Exhibit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Artist Alexa Kleinbard’s “Storm Songs” art exhibit focuses on the impact of climate change.

Set to be shown at Mercer’s McEachern Art Center, the exhibit aims to raise awareness for environmental protection.

“Nature is polluted, pesticides are reeking, climate change, sea level rise, fires, droughts,” Kleinbard said. “They’re the songs of the creatures that are beckoning to us to protect them.”

Director of Mercer’s McEachern Art Center, Ben Dunn, spoke about what makes the exhibit interesting.

“I think you can get kind of drawn in to the beauty they demonstrate and the environments which are really attractive, and then there’s this really, ache and crisis that comes through the depiction of the collapse of those environments,” Dunn said.



The gallery opens on Friday, September 2,at 4 p.m. at the McEachern Art Center on Second Street.

Admission is free.

