Mentors Project provides life lessons to young girls

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mentors Project held a conference for girls in Warner Robins Thursday.

Young ladies received lessons in decision making and etiquette.

They heard from guest speakers, including Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick, who shared her life experiences.

“Finishing high school is not an option, it has to be their reality,” Mentors Project Executive Director June O’Neal said. “And then for students, post secondary education at a technical school or college, or enroll in the military, they have to have a life plan.”

O’Neal says the organization is always looking for volunteers. Click here for more information.

