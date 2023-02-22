Mentor’s Project of Bibb County hosts college and career day for students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mentor’s Project of Bibb County organized a college and career day on Wednesday at the Hutchings College and Career Academy in Macon, where faculty members from various Middle Georgia colleges shared admissions insight with students.

During the event, students had the opportunity to learn how to apply for college and scholarships, gaining valuable knowledge for their future educational pursuits.

Middle Georgia State University’s financial aid director Erika Clark stressed the importance of getting involved and learning about the admissions process.

“A lot of students may not know what comes next for them, but at least by participating in this program, you have an opportunity to hear from individuals at colleges and universities that can set them on a path to make some decisions that will affect the rest of their lives,” she said.