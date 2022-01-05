Mentors Project in need of more mentors

The Mentors Project has been greatly impacted by the pandemic and needs adults in the community to step in.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mentors Project needs volunteers.

The Mentors Project is a program that assigns a student to an adult mentor who helps them get through grades 6-12.

Bibb County School District officials are asking mentors to come forward to help students reach their goals for education.

All eighth grade students have the opportunity to apply for the Georgia REACH scholarship. However, without a mentor to guide them into their college years, a student can be deemed ineligible for the award.

The Mentors Project is accepting online applications now and is asking for anyone in the community to fill one out. All mentors are screened and background checked for safety, and you are expected to meet with your assigned student for four hours each month.

June O’Neal, the Director of the Mentors Project, says you do not need a title or an education to make a difference in a child’s life.

Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones encourages college students to apply to be mentors as well.

Applications for the program can be found at https://www.mentorsprojectbibb.org/wp-content/uploads/Mentors-Project-Application-2018.pdf.

The application must be printed and mailed to 484 Mulberry Street or faxed to (478) 765-8540.