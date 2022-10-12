Mentor’s Project holds food, bike giveaway for families

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– It’s fall break for students, and the Mentor’s Project of Bibb County wanted to give back to those in need.

The non-profit organization held a food and bike giveaway today, where nearly 100 people attended event. They received three bags of groceries and a free bike.

Executive Director of the Mentor’s Project, June O’Neal says they wanted to give children some fall break joy.

“It’s just a good day to come out and celebrate fall and have the children have a good time, and let families have three extra bags of groceries to help them through this very very challenging time with the economy,” said O’Neal.

The Mentor’s Project is also looking for mentor’s. If you’re interested, give them a call at (478) 765-8624.