Men wanted for gas station armed robbery in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects involved in a Wednesday morning armed robbery.

The incident took place around 2:44 a.m., at the Welcome Gas Station on Houston Road.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, two men with guns entered the store and demanded money from the store clerk. Both men ran from the scene after getting cash from the clerk.

Deputies say the first suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a white mask. And the second suspect was wearing a plaid jacket with a full hooded mask.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.