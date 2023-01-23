Men wanted for Armed Robbery in Jones county

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday morning, 5 men committed an Armed Robbery at the 49er Mart on Shurling Drive in Jones county– the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for those suspects now.

According to JCSO, 4 of the 5 men were wearing masks, but the man pictured here was not. The men left the scene in a white Honda Civic.

Anyone with information on the men or the vehicle is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489.