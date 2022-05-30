Memorial Day ceremony held at Historic Linwood Cemetery

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Communities across Georgia are remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In Macon, a Memorial Day ceremony was held in the Historic Linwood Cemetery to remember those who died while serving our country.

Historic Linwood is an area where several Macon soldiers are buried.

During the ceremony, a wreath was laid and Taps was played.

We spoke with a Macon resident who grew up surrounded by military family members.

“A lot of people are thinking about barbecues,” Alesia Mays said. “Just think about the heart of the country and the meaning of freedom. This is what freedom is about, so that we can be safe. There are many others overseas, they’re serving, and so many others who have given their ultimate sacrifice.”

Mays says it’s important to remember the men and women who fought for our freedom every day.