Meet 2023 Miss Macon Hannah McGarity

Hannah McGarity earned the title of Miss Macon 2023 in August.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Miss Macon Scholarship Organization has a new Miss Macon and Miss Macon’s Teen.

During the competition at the Grand Opera House in downtown Macon, 21-year-old Hannah McGarity earned the title of Miss Macon 2023. And 15-year-old Madilyn Hart took home the Miss Macon Teen 2023 title.

In all, seven candidates competed in the categories of private interview, fitness and wellness, evening gown and talent. The also had to give an on-stage pitch about their community service imitative.

Wesleyan College has agreed to $360,000 in scholarships to the winners. And both winners will compete in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Teen competition in Columbus, GA in June.

The Miss Macon Scholarship Organization is also preparing for the 11th annual Teeing off for Children and Education Golf Tournament on October 19th. For details and registration click here.

Keep up with Hannah at hannahmcgarity.com