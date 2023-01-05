Medical professionals explain importance of knowing CPR after NFL star suffers cardiac arrest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– According to the Georgia Arrhythmia Foundation, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in the United States. The organization says administering CPR is one of the most important ways to help someone during an attack.

Cardiac Electrophysiologist Felix Sogade is part of the Georgia Arrhythmia Foundation, an organization dedicated to sudden cardiac arrest research and education. He spoke about the importance of knowing how to perform CPR.

“It’s important for everyone to learn CPR that’s what we believe in our organization that you learn from third grade and above, you learn how to do CPR because you never know when this may happen you never know who you can help,” said Sogade.



CPR instructor and nurse Chelsea Hutchison, gives lessons on how to administer CPR. She says it’s not limited to age or body type.

“I’ve had several people come from different ages age groups body types it’s really good for kids to know early to be able to identify these symptoms of people going into cardiac arrest,” she said.

According to Sogade, the best way to save someones life during sudden cardiac arrest is to know how to use an Automated External Defibrillator, or AED and administer CPR.