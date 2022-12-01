Medical official shares tips on Christmas toy safety

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The holiday season is here, and it’s time to shop for Christmas presents for your kids.

For Father Goose International Toy store on Forsyth Road in Macon, the Christmas season is the busiest time of year.

However, store owner Susan Westmoreland Dann says one of the best things about being a specialty store is that each toy is safe for all ages.

“We do a large amount of our business around during October, November and December, and one thing about our toy store is that we gift wrap,” she said. “We carry a lot of toys that are learning toys and we carry companies that a lot of them just sell to specialty stores, so we check out the safety of the toys.”

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), more than 152,000 toy-related injuries among children were treated at a hospital last year.

Medical Director Doctor John Wood with Atrium Health Navient says it’s important to supervise younger children when they open and play with new Christmas toys.

“We see toys that they put in their mouth and swallow pieces,” Wood said. “As kids get a little older and they’re on the mobile toys like your four-wheelers and motorcycles and things like that, we see injuries related to that.”

Wood recommends to keep small toys away from small children since they can be a choking hazard.

He also says you should research certain sensory items before you buy.

“If you know that you’re gonna get your kid that’s got something with chemicals in it, spend a little time, make sure it’s non-toxic,” Dr. Wood said. “Most package labeling is going to have that on there.”

While medical professionals want each child to have fun during the holidays, they say the most important thing is making sure each gift is safe and age appropriate so you don’t end up in the emergency room.

If you’re interested in more on how to protect your children from toys that could be harmful, go to www.cpsc.gov.