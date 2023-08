MCSO looking for man wanted for theft, other crimes

Laron Jeffery Woodard is wanted for for burglary, theft by taking and criminal damage to property.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted man.

If you have seen Woodard or know where he is, call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7010.