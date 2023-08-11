Mayor’s Council of Clergy Luncheon sheds light on upcoming Macon events

Dozens of clergy and community leaders gathered at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame to discuss what's happening around Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County shined a spotlight on the Bicentennial Celebration and the Black Business Community Expo at the most recent Mayor’s Council of Clergy Luncheon.

Dozens of clergy and community leaders gathered at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame to discuss what’s happening around Macon.

Mayor Lester Miller spoke about issues and concerns. And the Executive Director of Community Affairs with the Mayor’s Office shared some of the questions they’ve hearing from members of the community.

“We’ve had tax questions, we’ve also had about the development the Mayor is spearheading out at the Macon Mall. People want to know about that, they want to know about all the wonderful things that are going on in Macon,” said Executive Director of Community Affairs for the Mayor’s Office, Dr. Henry Ficklin.

Thursday’s event served as a forum for discussion and collaboration among county and clergy leaders.